Basic health practices must be prioritised says Nainima

Labasa Hospital

Basic practices and procedures by health workers must always be prioritised when handling medical cases.

This was highlighted by retired nurse and Fiji Nursing Association member Maopa Nainima, in response to an incident in Labasa where a patient fell off a gurney while being wheeled to an ambulance.

The incident has sparked public concern, especially as the patient had just returned from a head scan and again fell headfirst.

Nainima says strapping the patient and securing the side rails of the gurney are basic yet crucial steps to prevent such accidents during transfers.

“I suggest that this should be well looked after by the ambulance driver first, secondly by the professional people who are accompanying the patient, and also by all those who are going to take cases around the rural areas and also in the communities.”

She adds that caring for and supporting patients during ambulance transfers and hospital movements should be a top priority for all medical staff involved.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the Ministry of Health is yet to issue a formal response.

