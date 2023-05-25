Bainimarama's interview suspended

Former PM Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s interview has been suspended.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigation and Prosecution ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the investigation file is being compiled before it will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Bainimarama was questioned at the Valelevu Police Station yesterday for an allegation of abuse of office.

It is alleged that he had approved a waiver of a tender purchase for items worth more than $500,000.