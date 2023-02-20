Bainimarama issues public apology

Suspended FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama has issued an apology to Fiji.

This follows his suspension for a verbal attack on President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during a Parliamentary debate.

Bainimarama was suspended for three years from and he has to issue a written apology to the President within 14 days, and the ruling from the Privileges Committee that was passed in Parliament also stated that during the period of suspension Bainimarama is not allowed to enter the parliamentary precincts and that if Bainimarama fails to comply, necessary enforcement measures must be imposed to ensure compliance.

Bainimarama was also to have issued an apology to the public within 48 hours which ended on Sunday night.

However, in a message from Bainimarama posted on the FijiFirst Facebook page, he says he received at 6.05 pm today, the formal notification of his suspension from Parliament and various other terms and conditions imposed by Parliament in relation to his suspension.

Bainimarama says he received this evening’s notification from the Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.