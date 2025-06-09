Bail for former FCS officer to be decided next month

Epeli Laqeni

The Suva High Court will deliver a ruling on bail for the former Corrections officer Epeli Laqeni on the 11th of next month.

The former Corrections officer is charged with allegedly murdering his de facto partner in Nakasi between the 3rd to the 5th of September.

Laqeni appeared before Justice Usaia Ratuvuli and is represented by Legal Aid lawyer Timoci Varinava.

The former FCS officer’s lawyer stated that Laqeni is a first-time offender, with no criminal record and no previous instance of failure to appear in court.

Varinava informed the court that Laqeni has two sureties ready and is willing to report to the Valelevu Police station, Nasinu, weekly.

His lawyer argued that his current condition requires that he be allowed bail, as he is not able to walk due to the wounds he has on his leg.

His lawyer also noted he was not provided a wheelchair while he was in remand, and his family had to provide one for his mobility while in remand.

Laqeni’s lawyer informed the court that the former officer has faced barriers and challenges while in remand, as he has allegedly been subjected to cruel and degrading treatment which infringes on his rights as a person.

It was also noted that Laqeni has been targeted while he has been in remand, as he was a former FCS officer who used to walk at the remand center, and the victim’s husband is also an FCS officer, and his associates have verbally abused Laqeni.

His lawyer also stated that they had emailed the Suva remand center doctor for Laqeni’s medical report earlier this month, but as of yet, they have not received anything.

State prosecution objected to his bail application, stating that there is substantial circumstantial evidence against Laqeni, and if he is bailed, there is a high likelihood of his interfering with state witnesses, as many of them are known to Laqeni.

The state also claimed that this case has garnered significant public interest and urged the high court to send out a clear message against domestic violence cases.

They also noted that no recent medical reports have been produced by the defense to indicate that his wounds from September are severe and are affecting his ability to move around.

The Judge has extended his production order and will deliver a ruling on his bail next month.

