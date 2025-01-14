BAF to implement ERP to enhance efficiency

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is looking forward to the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning systems as part of its broader strategy to transition to digital platforms.

While responding to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s questions on their 2011–2013 Annual Report, BAF Chief Executive Officer Surend Pratap says that this move aims to streamline operations.

He adds that the organization requires financial support to advance this initiative and is seeking backing from the committee to make it possible.

“Instead of doing all paperwork manually, we want to move to an electronic version, streamline processes, reduce costs, and at the same time ensure everything is captured. With documents readily available, there are no issues of missing files or incomplete procedures, which benefits everyone.”

Pratap says that with these they will be able to improve efficiency and enhance data management, ultimately helping the organization better monitor and regulate biosecurity risks.

By embracing digital solutions, the Authority aims to strengthen its services and ensure more effective decision-making and resource management.