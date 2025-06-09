Back-to-school assistance payments for 2026 begin today

[File Photo]

The back-to-school assistance payments for the 2026 school year begin today.

The Ministry of Education is advising parents and guardians that payments are being made for all eligible students, while Year 13 students will receive their assistance at a later date, once schools confirm their enrolments.

They advise that parents and guardians who need help or further information should contact their nearest Ministry of Education District Office or the Help Desk at Waisomo House.

