Aviation company invests in emergency response

Nadi-based Joyce Aviation is making significant strides in its mission to enhance safety during challenging weather conditions, especially on long overwater journeys to the CWM hospital in Suva.

Managing Director Tim Joyce says with a keen focus on improving emergency response capabilities, they have made a substantial investment of millions of dollars in a state-of-the-art twin-engine single-pilot IFR helicopter.

Joyce says the move comes as part of Joyce Aviation’s commitment to ensuring the utmost safety for the people of Fiji and its neighbouring islands, particularly during medical emergencies requiring swift transportation to the CWM hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

“You’re probably aware that every year there’s quite a number of village boats and other vessels and even visiting yachts and so forth, they’re getting to distress around Fiji. And that was the reason we registered Lifeline Fiji. We are seeking a major sponsor for this and along the model of most other similar services around the world. Probably most notably the rescue services in Australia and New Zealand.”

He says the new helicopter will be stationed in Suva, where it will operate and respond to emergencies across the country.

Joyce says they have also reconfigured a 10-seater to fit at least two stretches for fast response.

Joyce Aviation Group started operations in 2003.