Australia to provide additional support to Fiji

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that his meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka resulted in an additional $81million in budget support this financial year to help the Fiji Government maintain essential services, protect the most vulnerable and contribute to private sector-led economic growth.

This latest tranche is an extension of Australia’s budget support for Fiji through the pandemic, comprising over $364 million since 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic had unprecedented economic and social impacts in Fiji, given the importance of international tourism to the economy.

This budget support was a central part of the Australian Government’s assistance for Fiji through the pandemic, in addition to vaccines and health system support.

In addition to the grant budget support, Australia has committed $132 million to Fiji in its financial year 2022-2023 in official development assistance.

It also includes $60 million in bilateral investments, with the remainder flowing from Australia’s global and regional aid programs.