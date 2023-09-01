Australia remains Fiji's second-largest trade destination

Australia remains a major source of foreign investment for Fiji and is also the second-largest export and import destination.

While officiating at the 27th Australia-Fiji Business Forum in Sydney, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says over 3,000 Aussie companies are currently doing business in Fiji.

He adds that bilateral trade and investment have thrived in recent times, creating economic opportunities for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says the forum underscores the ties between the two nations and the possibilities ahead.

“To the Australian business community and investors, my message is to: invest in us, invest in our people, and invest in the abundance of opportunities that our country has to offer. There is immense potential in our manufacturing, ICT, renewable energy, outsourcing, film production, commercial agricultural and aquaculture, mining, and tourism sectors.”

Kamikamica says there are opportunities in new industries such as medicinal cannabis and nutraceutical drugs.

He has reiterated that they remain committed to removing investment barriers and bottlenecks for former citizens who want to invest in Fiji.

The Minister says they have already changed the immigration law and regulations that allow former Fiji-born citizens holding other passports to come to Fiji without needing a permit.