Australia changes development policies: McDonald

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji says the Australian Government is changing its approach to development partnerships in the Pacific Island region for the better.

Ewen McDonald says Australia recognizes that the pressures from the pandemic recovery, economic instability, geopolitical shifts and climate change are felt in the region, and Fiji is no exception.

McDonald says Australia has heard the call for increased assistance to combat climate change by spending AUD$700 million on climate finance in the Pacific between 2020 and 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

The policy also outlines Australia’s commitment to equality, with an investment of AUD$3 million for gender equality objectives, which McDonald says includes support for Fiji implementation of the National Action Plan to end violence against women and girls.

He says Australia is also designing a new Disability Equity and Rights Strategy.

The High Commissioner says Australia’s bilateral program with Fiji will continue to focus on the Fiji government’s priorities, including health, education and skills, sports diplomacy and labour mobility.

McDonald says Australia’s direct budget support, which equates to approximately $370 million over the past four years, has helped Fiji deliver critical services including in health, education and social protection.

According the McDonald, Australia will deliver cyclone recovery support at nine schools in Vanua Levu as well as hospitals in Kadavu and Taveuni.

He says he is pleased to serve as High Commissioner and inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs, adding Fiji and Australia have deep and enduring bonds, underpinned by the Vuvale Partnership.