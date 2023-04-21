Audio-visual industry has "golden touch" effect: Kamikamica

[Source: Council of Europe]

Developing the audio-visual industry will create a ripple effect of economic advantages across the country.

This has been highlighted at the National Economic Summit underway in Suva.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says it even has the potential to address Fiji’s rural-urban drift.

Article continues after advertisement

“The great this is with audio-visual is its set up in the rural community as well as the creative art, we can actually channel funds back to the rural community, which is fundamental when we want to unlock the equation the rural to urban drift and so we create a viable sustainable economic opportunity for our people. “



Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says Fiji hosts movie producers every year, but there is no established infrastructure to maintain and grow this market.

The economic opportunities of such innovation are endless.