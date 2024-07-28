Association organizes celebration for BMS’s 91st birthday

The Ballantine Memorial School’s Old Girls Association has organized a week-long celebration to commemorate BMS’s 91st birthday.

Association’s National President, Unaisi Tuamoto, says they would like to celebrate how the institution has helped shape a lot of lives.

Tuamoto says they would like to pay tribute to individuals who have impacted their lives.

“It is the impact of the school’s nurturing on our lives. We claim, we believe that we are successful women. We are shining stars in our various fields.”

Tuamoto says it is also an opportunity to rekindle their relationship as old scholars.

Ballantine Memorial School’s 91st birthday celebration will be held from the 6th to the 13th October.