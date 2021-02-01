Art helps inmates set life goals

Art is not only therapeutic but also helps artistic inmates set goals for life after being incarcerated.

The launch of the Fiji Corrections Service art exhibition in Suva yesterday provided an opportunity for inmates to express their creativity.

Artist Mushkan Ballagan who does embroidery says art has been a form of freedom in the last few years.

“It helps me and encourages me to move forward and look forward to the day when I will be leaving this place.”

Another Artist Eroni Baleinukulala says through art many inmates have developed the skills and potential to earn an income.

“It’s like a release mechanism and it’s a kind of medicine that cures the mind and helps an offender become a law-abiding citizen.”

Fiji Correction Service Commissioner Frances Kean says the exhibition which is part of the Yellow Ribbon Project depicts inmates’ struggles as well.