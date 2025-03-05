Archbishop Loy Chong calls for reflection on Ash Wednesday

[File Photo]

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is calling on people to embrace the Lenten season as a time for profound personal reflection and spiritual renewal.

Speaking on the occasion of Ash Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of acknowledging human brokenness, repentance, and reconciliation with God.

According to Archbishop Chong, this season reminds all of humanity of its shared struggles and spiritual needs.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period before Easter in the Christian calendar.

Archbishop Chong says all human beings need Ash Wednesday and the Season of Lent.

He says this reminds us of our common human experience; our brokenness, our incompleteness, and our yearning for wholeness, peace, and joy.

He says it calls us to turn back to God, to admit our failings, and to open our hearts to his love and healing.

Archbishop Chong also highlighted the pressing social and ecological challenges facing the world today, suggesting that the Lenten season offers an opportunity for divine intervention.

He highlighted the global crises and expressed the necessity for humanity to turn to God in these trying times.

