Archbishop calls for reconciliation and forgiveness in 2025

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

As we enter the year 2025, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is urging Fijians to embrace the theme of reconciliation and forgiveness, aligning with the government’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, as well as Pope Francis’ World Day of Peace message.

In a statement marking the start of the New Year, Archbishop Loy Chong expressed his prayer that 2025 would be a year of healing for individuals and the nation.

2025 also marks a Jubilee Year, a tradition that dates back to the Holy Years, where debts are forgiven, land is rested, and people are called to reconcile with one another and with God.

The Jubilee Year, occurring every 25 years, underscores conversion, reconciliation, and peace at its core.

In his message, Archbishop Chong reflected on Fiji’s complex history, marked by colonialism, political turmoil, and the struggles of globalization.

He acknowledged that the nation’s development has been hindered by unresolved trauma from past injustices.

He emphasized that reconciliation is crucial for national healing and progress, arguing that without addressing these historical wounds, true development is not possible.

Archbishop Chong commended the Fijian government for its commitment to reconciliation and offered Christian principles to guide the nation’s truth and reconciliation process:

As the world prepares for a new year, Archbishop Chong’s message calls for reflection, healing, and a collective commitment to peace and reconciliation.