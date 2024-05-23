Application for bail pending appeal for Bainimarama and Qiliho

Convicted former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho were in court today as their counsels made an application for bail pending appeal.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s counsels appeal that the sentence imposed on May 9 be suspended pending the determination of the appeal against conviction and sentence.

The former Prime Minister was jailed earlier this month alongside Qiliho for their interference in an investigation into the University of the South Pacific.

There are five grounds for appeal.

They, the appellant, have very strong chances of success on appeal; the appeal would be rendered nugatory if bail was not granted, and there is a clear error of law made by the High Court in allowing the appeal on grounds of appeal.

Further to this, other grounds include that the sentence of the Magistrates Court was not null and void, that the learned judge clearly erred in not recusing himself when he

predetermined the appeal against the sentence on April 3rd this year, and that both persons have already filed an appeal against conviction.

The ruling on the application for bail pending appeal will be delivered by Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo next Thursday.