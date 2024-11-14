ANZPAC launches soft plastics recovery project in Fiji

The Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Islands Plastics Pact has announced a pilot project for the collection, recovery and recycling of soft plastics in Fiji.

The recovery rate for soft plastics in the ANZPAC region is alarmingly low, with approximately five percent across the region and as low as 0.2 percent in some Pacific Island countries.

The project is a major milestone for the region as it aims to lay the foundation for Extended Producer Responsibility schemes.

It will also facilitate the sustainable management of plastic packaging while addressing the critical gaps in waste and recycling infrastructure.

The pilot project is part of stage one of the Circular Pacific Plastics project, a whole-of-industry initiative uniting key local decision-makers to develop relevant, impactful and locally sustainable end-of-life solutions for used plastic packaging.

ANZPAC is facilitating the first phase of the project which includes a brand-driven recovery pilot to test the collection and recycling of soft plastics in Fiji, creating a blueprint for replication across the region.

Led by global brands Nestlé and Colgate-Palmolive, stage one will involve both Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business recovery trials to understand the mechanisms necessary to overcome local challenges of soft plastic collection and recycling.

Guided by local insight the project will be developed with Fiji’s Pacific Recycling Foundation to ensure outcomes are regionally impactful and meaningful for the community.