ANZ renews naming rights sponsor for FETA awards

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabil Yazbek [left] with FTA Chair Debra Sadranu during the signing of the sponsorship deal

ANZ this morning announced it has renewed its naming rights sponsorship of the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards for a further three years.

The sponsorship deal was signed this morning between FTA Chair Debra Sadranu and ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabil Yazbek.

Sadranu said the continued support of ANZ as a naming right is deeply appreciated by the FETA Board of Trustees and will help the team prepare for the new season.

The 2022 Tourism Award recorded the highest number of entries and superseded all previous award submissions, which shows remarkable engagement amongst industry stakeholders.

Rabil Yazbek stated that ANZ has been a supporter of this event for more than ten years since they are aware of the significant impact the tourist sector brings to Fiji.

“We have been supporting the event for over a decade now, for that exact reason we recognize the immense contribution the tourism makes in this country. I think it’s an example for other countries in the region on what we can achieve if we can harness our natural assets and have a thriving tourism industry.”

The tourism award is set to be held sometime in February 2024 with 20 different award categories.