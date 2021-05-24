Home

Tonga Volcano, no tsunami threat for Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 5:38 pm
The Tsunami generated by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai Eruption has engulfed the coasts of Nuku’alofa. [Source: Pacific Weather & Tropical Cyclone Updates]

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources, Raijeli Taga confirms there is no Tsunami threat for Fiji.

This comes after volcanic eruptions in Tonga about an hour ago.

It has been over a month now since volcanic eruptions have been taking place in Tonga both on land and at sea.

Article continues after advertisement

About an hour ago, loud thunder sounds were heard in some parts of Fiji resulting from the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Taga has called on Fijians to remain calm as today’s events do not have any threat to Fiji.

The Tonga Meteorological Services posted to Facebook saying a warning is in place for the entire island.

A witness posted to Facebook the cause was another volcanic eruption in the area.

“A volcanic explosion just erupted and people have evacuated to higher ground now from possible tsunami waves also ash shards are falling and now the ash clouds are covering the island of Tongatapu,” they wrote.

“We live in Kolomotu’a near the ocean so we have left already and we are in our cars heading out but traffic on every road Please pray for us as a family and safety.”


[Source: 1news]

