Another temple vandalised in the West

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

A trustee of the Kulu Kulu temple in Sigatoka has reported suspected vandalism at the temple after discovering broken light switches near key shrines yesterday evening.

Anish Pal says he usually visits the temple on Tuesdays to conduct prayers, but was not able to the previous week.

He says the temple was last attended on Friday by his wife and an aunt, who found everything in order at that time.

Article continues after advertisement

Pal says he arrived at the temple at about 7.45 pm on Tuesday and noticed something was wrong when he tried to turn on the lights.

“All the lights were on, only the way the thing is broken, that place the switch is clinging down sometimes, so I did not do anything. I went inside the temple and I prayed there.”

Using his phone light to check further, he saw that the switches for the Lord Shiva and Hanuman areas were broken.

Pal then called a nearby cousin and decided to report the matter to the police, saying he wanted authorities to intervene and also send a message to anyone in the community who might be behind the damage.

Police are expected to investigate the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.