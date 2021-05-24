Animal Health and Production Division allocated $11m

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:43 pm
[File Photo]

The Animal Health and Production Division was allocated $11m to fund its capital programme in the 2021-2022 budget.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this fund will be shared across the four geographical divisions whereby $1.5m will be allocated to the Western Division to cover 26,000 agricultural households.

$500k is for the Eastern Division to cover 5,000 agricultural households and $8m for the Central Division to cover 18,000 agricultural households.

Dr Reddy says the funding would cater for the provision of fencing material, stock improvement and infrastructure support.

He says the Ministry’s programmes would be aimed to grow livestock production not only for domestic consumption but also for exports.

The Minister said in 2021-2022 one of the main focuses of the Ministry was to increase production and expand agriculture to ensure that more farmers were engaged in commercial agriculture.

