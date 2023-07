Lautoka Magistrates Court

The 31-year-old woman alleged to have stabbed her de facto partner in their home in Naviago, Lautoka on Sunday morning has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police say she will produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed her 37-year-old de-facto partner during an argument causing serious injuries on Sunday.