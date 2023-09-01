Alleged rapist denied bail

The 29-year-old man who allegedly raped a 4-year-old has been denied bail by Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count each of trespass, child stealing, and rape.

It is alleged that the accused abducted the victim from her bedroom and took her a few meters away from her home, where the offense was committed.

According to the police, the victim’s father heard her crying and was alerted to the incident, after which she was rushed to the Labasa Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

Police prosecutor Laniana Musuqawa opposed bail, as the victim is a minor and this is a breach of trust in the community, as well as the seriousness of the offense, which was agreed to by Magistrate Jagodage.

The accused has opted to be represented by legal aid counsel.

The matter has been transferred to the Labasa High Court.

It will be called again on September 27th.