Alcohol-fueled incident leads to tragic death

Alcohol-fueled incidents continue to be a concern following reports of assaults received over the weekend, with one case resulting, unfortunately, in the death of a 38-year-old man.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the victim, who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute, allegedly lost his life due to injuries sustained during the assault.

Police say the victim went to the couple’s home in Sakoca yesterday morning after being invited to continue drinking following a night out in Suva.

The suspect, who arrived later to join the group, allegedly got into a heated argument with his wife and assaulted her.

The victim tried to intervene but was allegedly assaulted and struck with an iron rod, resulting in serious injuries that led to his death.

The suspect’s wife sustained injuries. She was treated at the Valelevu Health Center and later discharged.

The suspect remains in custody at the Valelevu Police Station as investigations continue.

In another incident triggered by alcohol, a 52-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence assaulted his wife yesterday morning in their Delainavesi home.

The victim sustained injuries and was conveyed to the Lami Health Centre and later transferred to the CWM Hospital, where she remains admitted.

The suspect is in custody.