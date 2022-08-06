AHC hosts successful Vuvale Sports Day

[Photo: Australia in Fiji / Facebook]

Many families took time out today to be part of the Vuvale Sports Day organized by the Australian High Commission in Suva.

Attendees took part in various sporting activities organized for children and adults.

Australian Chargé d’affaires, Paul Wilson, says the event signifies sports diplomacy the two countries share and to celebrate World Safe Sports Day.

Article continues after advertisement

“We understand how important sport is it to Fiji, it’s important to Australian as well. And it’s not only a way of connection between Australia and Fiji what we’re doing in sport. It is a way of strengthening community, strengthening opportunity here in in Fiji and, and also, I guess strengthening Vuvale which is the most important thing.”

Wilson says today’s event highlights the strong sporting relations Australia shares with the region and, in particular, how they have partnered up with various sporting organizations.

He adds that this has led to the development of athletes, coaches, and administrators, and most importantly, sports have been used to develop important life skills for Fijians.

This event was held at Albert Park in Suva.



Vuvale Sports Day organized by the Australian High Commission in Suva.[Photo: Australia in Fiji / Facebook]