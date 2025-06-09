Agro-inputs roll out

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is increasing support for farmers across the country.

It is distributing agro-inputs and seeds as part of a wider effort to raise production and strengthen food security.

In the Central Division, officers in Serua and Namosi have been moving supplies to dalo and ginger farmers under this year’s assistance program.

Senior Agriculture Officer Inosi Vulawalu said farmers had waited for the deliveries and noted that they depend on the support to raise output and secure their livelihoods.

He said their response shows how determined they are to keep their farms productive.

The Flatland Development Program also delivered vegetable seeds to help small growers widen their crop mix, open new income paths and guard against market shifts.

The Ministry states similar rollouts are underway in other divisions to ensure all farmers receive timely backing to maintain momentum in the sector.

