Agriculture sector expansion for economic diversification

In a bid to diversify the economy, the government has re-emphasized the importance of boosting the agriculture sector.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has highlighted the potential for agriculture to become a major contributor to the economy.

Prasad has stressed the necessity of prioritizing agricultural research and extension services to drive both production and productivity growth within the sector.

The Ministry of Finance, under his leadership, is actively working on strengthening and revitalizing the National Planning Office.

This move, he says aims to enhance collaboration across various ministries, enabling efficient realization of the government’s strategic goals.

Collaboration between agriculture officers from the research division and the planning office has been strongly encouraged.

Prasad states this effort seeks to formulate short, medium, and long-term agendas, propelling the agriculture sector’s pivotal role in the economy.

Prasad has outlined that the revamped planning office within the Ministry of Finance will serve as a vital link between the agricultural research division, research partners, and donors.

This collaboration is expected to target specific areas for agricultural advancement.

Underpinning efficient service delivery, the Minister has also highlighted the significance of allocating resources and establishing a conducive environment for the Ministry’s staff.

Prasad has expressed the government’s contentment with the increased budget allocation for the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.