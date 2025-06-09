Agriculture Ministry turns to drones to boost rice production

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has begun testing agricultural drone technology in a move aimed at improving efficiency, safety and output in large-scale rice farming.

Trials are underway at the Koronivia Research Station, where a multi-purpose drone is being used to spray pesticides on rice fields reserved for seed production.

The Ministry says the initiative marks a shift towards modernised farming practices, with drone technology expected to cut labour costs, speed up field operations and reduce farmers’ direct exposure to chemicals.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials say drone spraying offers a safer alternative to manual pesticide application, lowering health risks for farmers and farm workers while improving accuracy and coverage.

Five Ministry officers are currently undergoing certification training to become licensed drone pilots, allowing the technology to be operated legally and safely.

Beyond pesticide spraying, the drones are also capable of seed broadcasting, fence-line spraying, field surveys and crop monitoring, supporting broader efforts to strengthen productivity and food security nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.