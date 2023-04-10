News

Agriculture ministry adopts GIS tool for rice yield estimates

Ranil Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 10, 2023 12:09 pm

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture recently conducted an integrated rice crop-cutting survey method in the Ra region, utilizing the innovative QField app for farm area measurement.

Following the successful trial of this new Geographic Information System tool, the Ministry intends to conduct a comprehensive rice survey.

The Ministry states that the primary aim of this initiative is to enhance the quality of data produced by implementing robust validation tools.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

In addition, the team seeks to provide updated and reliable baseline information on the structure of rice farming in Fiji, as well as assess rice demand and supply at supermarkets, and identify changes and trends in rice farming practices.


[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

 

Two men remanded in alleged murder case

Woman hospitalized following road accident

Agriculture ministry adopts GIS tool for rice yield estimates

Police urge public to be vigilant

Two men to front court for alleged murder

Lease money distribution under review: Vasu

Water restrictions in place

Easter a time for self-reflection: Radrodro

Chand receives prestigious award in Dubai

Mother devastated after losing son in fatal road accident

WAF faces challenges with water supply diversification

Sangam champs out of cup contention

Tuva vs Rewa final in Sanatan IDC

Rahm wins Masters

Golden State Warriors secure play-off spot

China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

Tough Toulouse pool for Fiji

New winner in Sanatan IDC

Sangam powerhouses ready for semis

Knights fend off Warriors comeback

Liverpool holds Arsenal in dramatic showdown

Arsenal rue loss of discipline as they squander two-goal lead against Liverpool

Premier League talking points

Atletico win at Rayo Vallecano to close in on second-placed Real

Fiji claims bronze in Singapore

More disappointment for Fiji 7s

DeSantis seeks to void Disney's Florida board agreement

Fiji books semi-final spot

Cricket giants to clash in semis

Fiji U15 go down in friendly

Ill-discipline Silktails go down to Mounties

Sanatan Masters final four determined

U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

Kenny charged for High Tackle offence

Wall St Week Ahead US inflation data to test market’s bets on future Fed easing

Kyrgyz eco-activist's 'trashion' tackles a burning problem

Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

Strategic plan needed for sustainability: Shameem

UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland

Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks

Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Gollings looks forward to quarter-final showdown

Raiwaqa Players Association providing platforms

FVF names training squads for Pacific Games

Four teams confirmed for Sangam quarter-finals

Malaysia says it will protect its rights in South China Sea

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line

Two men charged with murder

Reflect on significance of Easter: Prasad

Fijians urge government action on cost of living

More drugs seized during police operations

Sanatan top eight confirmed

Messi, Ramos shine for PSG

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103

Ukrainian dolphins find new home in Romanian aquarium

Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan

Texas governor seeks pardon of man convicted of murder

Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

Philippine toy maker creates life-like pet plushies for grieving owners

Girmit Golf hailed a success

Fiji to face France in Cup quarter-final

RKS wins U19, Ba Pro rules in the West

Government continues to prioritize quality education: Rabuka

Accident claims life of 22-year-old

Sangam's round of 16 action underway

'It was heartbreaking': Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation

Fishing trip ends in tragedy

Dry spell causing water crisis: WAF

Rayasi gets a double in Hurricanes win

Dazzling Panthers sounds warning bells

City keeps pressure on Arsenal

Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Lazio beat Juve 2-1 to cement second place

Dybala penalty seals win over Torino to send Roma third

De Ligt missile helps leaders Bayern beat Freiburg 1-0

Lampard makes a losing return as Wolves beat Chelsea 1-0

Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton

Leicester slump to defeat by Bournemouth after Maddison error

Newcastle back up to third with win at Brentford after Toney misses penalty

Traore and Watkins on target as Villa sink Forest

Dortmund boost title hopes with 2-1 win over Union Berlin

United's Ten Hag "can only pray" Rashford injury is not serious

Celtic tighten grip on top spot as Furuhashi torments Rangers in 3-2 win

First loss for Fijiana Drua

Samoa downs Fiji in second pool match

Russia protests to Canada over envoy's remarks about dead blogger

Two Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack

Lack of data on housing sector: Nalumisa

Fiji in ‘bail out’ mode: Chaudhry

Ministry partners with UN to formulate rural development policy

Fiji 7s shrugs off Canadian outfit

FEMAT helps Vanuatu community

High turnout for Girmit Golf

Silktails named for Mounties clash

Four teams with two wins so far in Sanatan IDC

Top U.S. shipping gateway mostly closes due to port worker shortage

Water woes plague Suva-Nausori corridor

Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa

India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb

Russia likely behind U.S. military document leak, U.S. officials say

Fijiana expects tough battle up front

Visa over-stayers mostly students: Tikoduadua

MGM U17’s perfect run

Champions Lautoka held in second match

The Foxx to undergo surgery

137 drivers booked for speeding

Pakistan minister cancels trip to IMF, World Bank meetings in US

One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack -officials

With lavish treatment of Macron, China's Xi woos France to "counter" U.S.

Romanian farmers block borders in protest over Ukrainian grain imports

Canada deploys military aircraft to Japan to implement North Korea sanctions

Nakesa to debut in Waratahs clash

Easter public holiday pay clarified

We were our own threat: Daugunu

Stiff competition in Sanatan tournament

Lautoka begins title defense on a high

Fiji bows out of Deaf Rugby 7s World Cup

Semi-final spots at stake in Easter Cricket

More Fijians leaving our shores: Tikoduadua

Second half comeback win for Crusaders

Joshua to return to the ring in three months

Tourism Ministry secure funding for code of conduct advocacy

Housing policy review to resume: Nalumisa

FRCS launches Taxpayer online service

Hammer haunts former club as Dolphins edge Cowboys

Latrell scores treble in 150th as Bunnies bounce Bulldogs

Senators seek probes into report on undisclosed luxury trips

Neil Diamond describes coming to terms with having Parkinson’s disease

Israeli strikes target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attack

God manifest his love through the cross: Turagavou

Caterina Scorsone of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ saved her three children from house fire

President calls for support

Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs still in planning stage

Work to begin soon on new rehab centre

Vasseur says F1 teams agreed on sprint weekend changes

DP World Tour wins legal battle against LIV Golf players

Rusty Woods fights to keep alive Masters cut streak

Icelandair signs deal for 13 Airbus

FIFA freezes fund for Indonesia's football association after U-20 World Cup furore

Wolves' Podence denies spitting at Forest player

China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions

Hugh Jackman receives skin cancer all-clear

2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations announced

Two dead, over a million without power after ice storm hits Canada

Jeremy Renner says he wrote his ‘last words’ to his family after snowplow accident

Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car

Robert Kennedy Jr to make 2024 Democratic presidential bid

Nadolo announces retirement from international rugby

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Radley charged for Munster tackle

Ukrainian forces cling onto besieged city, China pressed to help end war

Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

Opposition leader urges Fijians to reflect on Easter

Work underway to formalize informal settlements

Repeal of Bill 17 a new era for iTaukei

Chloe Bailey on the blessing of ‘Praise This’

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison in hush money case

Toyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026

Taiwan faces choice of 'peace and war', ex-president says after China trip

‘Ted Lasso’ pays tribute to Grant Wahl in new episode

China plans $500 million subsea internet cable to rival US-backed project

Three new COVID-19 cases

Ben Affleck speaking fluent Spanish is tripping people out

Airbnb shares fall after probe into unpleasant customer experiences

Easter Championship return

Japan sabbatical for Hirini

Fiji cricket U19 to be selected on Monday

‘Paint’ feels like a trailer in search of a movie, with Owen Wilson as a Bob Ross-type artist

FDRU plea for equality

Lampard back at Chelsea as caretaker manager

Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK defence ministry

Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat

Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

Enter into the passion of Jesus: Archbishop

Tennessee Democrats face House expulsion vote after gun control protest

Lizzo snuggles Grogu in a cameo-filled ‘The Mandalorian’

Young leaders take action against corruption

Prioritize fire safety: NFA

Spurs must pull out all the stops to finish in top four - Stellini

Government’s strength to repeal MIDA Act acknowledged: FMA

Manifesto turns reality for SODELPA: Gavoka

‘Blue Beetle’ trailer stirs excitement for Latin superhero

‘Pretty Baby’ shines a spotlight on Brooke Shields’

Ford plans "dramatic reductions" in product complexity

Dry spell may lead to major water woes this long weekend

Revised Fiji Finals dates confirmed

Draconian Bill 17 needs to go: Prasad

Natabua and Jasper rule Lautoka Zone

Fiji Airways to acquire two more aircrafts

Major tourism project envisaged for Vanua Levu

‘Barbie’ trailer brings fun, fun, fun

Actual value of Tuna sector needs to be realized: Kumar

‘John Wick’ spinoff film ‘Ballerina’

2371 Fijians under stop departure

Duo in alleged assault case to spend Easter behind bars

FWCC welcomes repeal of MIDA Act