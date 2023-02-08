Aging water infrastructure is a challenge: Tuisawau

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Managing the water infrastructure and ensuring proper water supply to all citizens is a challenge, says Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He says he now understands the hurdle faced by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Tuisawau is in the Northern Division visiting the ministry’s offices and infrastructures.

The minister stated upgrading and maintaining infrastructure is his focus and discussions on this issue with development partners have commenced.



Tuisawau noted that it took the team more than an hour to reach the station and despite the location, he says the infrastructure caters to Fijians that reside in Labasa town and also the people of Macuata.