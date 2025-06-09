AG slams commissioner over leaked electoral report

A strongly worded letter has been sent to Electoral Reform Commissioner Professor Wadan Narsey after he publicly released recommendations from the Electoral Reform Commission report.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga said this last night.

Turaga said this action breached the confidentiality terms of Narsey’s contract and described his public comments as “totally out of order.”

He made the remarks in response to a question from Investment Consultant Sundeep Singh during the Constitution Review consultation. Singh asked what action had been taken against Prof Narsey and noted that one commission had already made a blunder with the Commission of Inquiry report with talk now of forming another commission.

Turaga clarified that the Electoral Reform Commission’s report is still under review and that the government has not made any decision.

He explained that commissioners were paid to prepare the report and draft bills, which will then go through Cabinet and Parliament.

He urged the public not to rush to judgment, emphasizing that the government’s decision on the report is still pending.

