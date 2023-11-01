Adhere to weather warnings, cyclone season begins: Ditoka

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is urging all Fijians to consistently heed weather warnings provided by relevant authorities.

With the cyclone season commencing, Minister Sakiasi Ditoka emphasizes the importance of staying prepared and attentive to weather advisories from the Fiji Meteorological Service.

As per the predictions of the Fiji Meteorological Service, Fiji can expect two to three cyclones within its vicinity, with one to two of them potentially reaching severe levels.

Minister Ditoka emphasizes the significance of having access to weather information whenever possible.

“We just need to get people aware, to prepare themselves because that is all we can do at the moment. Just make sure they have their emergency kits at home, spare batteries, canned food, and secure loose roofing materials. It’s essential to secure loose items around the house.”

Minister Ditoka also stresses the importance of keeping a close eye on children, particularly during flooding, to ensure their safety and facilitate the work of relevant authorities.

Being prepared and vigilant during the cyclone season is crucial for safeguarding lives and property.

It is imperative that individuals and communities take weather warnings seriously and take proactive measures to stay safe during adverse weather conditions.