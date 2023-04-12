ADB report key for National Budget preparation

Reports such as that by the Asian Development Bank help the government prepare its 2023–2024 national budget.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka following the launch of the ADB’s Asian Development Outlook April 2023 in Suva today.

“It’s quite illuminating and as you may know, right now all the government ministries are preparing their budgets for the next financial year, so these updates are quite critical and very important in helping us prepare our budget going forward.”

Gavoka says the report highlights important issues that the government will take into consideration.

The ADB report states that Fiji’s economic growth is projected to reach 6.3 percent this year and moderate to three percent next year.

It also states that tourism led a strong recovery in Fiji last year, boosted by visitors who stayed longer and spent more.