Acting COMPOL urges trust building

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has urged his senior command group, including directors and divisional police commanders, to tackle the issue of trust in police reports.

Despite a commendable 15% decrease in overall crime rates in July, Fong Chew acknowledges persistent doubts in policing due to failure in adhering to fundamental practices.

Fong Chew emphasizes that concerted proactive measures, such as Duavata Community Policing, are being taken to address the rise of alarming crimes occurring within homes.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

Social and moral concerns are identified as root causes, prompting collaboration between community policing officers, religious groups, and civil society to combat violence against women and children.

Recognizing the necessity of ensuring victims’ confidence in reporting crimes, the Acting Commissioner directs the Command Group to rectify service gaps.

He underscores that close monitoring of internal procedures will aid in rebuilding trust in policing and reinstating the desired professional standards.

In light of the demanding nature of policing operations in the latter half of the year, Fong Chew remains hopeful that the present support from the public, Government, stakeholders, and law enforcement partners will endure throughout the year.