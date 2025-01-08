Acting COMPOL urges reform

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew stresses the need for a shift in focus within the Fiji Police Force and redirecting attention to what truly matters.

Speaking at a medal presentation ceremony for retired officers and those with over 18 years of service, Fong Chew highlighted that currently they are spending more time in internal matters of the Force.

The Acting COMPOL says the true purpose of law enforcement is not internal politics but providing high quality services to the public.

“One day, we will also leave. But until then, what can we do better now that will be effective and add value to our purpose. We can choose to make it smooth sailing by honoring our code of ethics and ensuring professionalism in our service delivery.”

Fong Chew is also urging police officers to hold each other accountable for the right reasons, reinforcing that this should remain the core of their work.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Reverend Joeli Mawi emphasizes the need for upholding discipline and integrity within the force.

“This year, we have to be creating a new identity of the Fiji Police Force. And that newness of identity is in those who give their life to Christ. And those who change their attitude and nothing else.”

Reverend Mawi also highlights importance of prioritizing public service to enhance safety and trust of the people.