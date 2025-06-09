Act overhaul moves to public consultation phase

Cabinet has approved the outcome of the review of the Local Government Act 1972.

The Act provides the legal framework for the establishment, governance, and administration of municipal councils.

It outlines the powers, functions, and responsibilities of local authorities to ensure effective local governance and service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

The review proposed changes to the structure of the legislation, the operations of municipal councils, the powers and duties of the councils, and the role of the Ministry of Local Government, to name a few.

The resulting draft Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025 will now be subject to public consultation prior to finalisation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.