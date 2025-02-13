A step towards multimedia, says Tuvalu Journalist

Journalists in Tuvalu are honing practical skills in multimedia journalism to adapt to the evolving media landscape and better serve their audiences.

Michael Siniala, a journalist with the Tuvalu Broadcasting Corporation, is one of many Pacific journalists eager to learn new techniques in video production, social media, and content creation.

“I am excited to develop skills in multimedia journalism, particularly in video production and social media. This will help us create more engaging and effective content for our audience back in Tuvalu.”

Tuvalu, like many other small Pacific nations, faces unique challenges in the media sector.

Siniala stresses the need for more professional journalists and a stronger media presence to serve the community’s needs.

He sees the Pacific Media Conference as a valuable opportunity to gain practical knowledge that will directly benefit the media landscape in Tuvalu.

In Tuvalu’s media structure, which is a government-backed corporation, journalists work closely with the government, NGOs, and local communities to ensure that news reaches a broad audience.

Despite the limited number of professional journalists, Siniala remains hopeful about the future of Tuvalu’s media, thanks in part to the opportunities offered by regional conferences like the Pacific Media Conference.

