A deliberate attack but I stand strong says Tabuya

Former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya [File Photo]

“I’m still standing.”

These were the words of former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya as she addressed the Safer Internet Day event this morning.

Reflecting on the past month, Tabuya spoke about how, without her consent or approval, a private moment was made public for all to see.

She stated that the attackers’ sole purpose was to publicly humiliate, defame, and crucify her—to moral judge, character assassinate, and label her with unsavoury and demeaning names. Their goal, she said, was to make her lose the faith of those who voted for her, force her out of her ministerial role, remove her from Parliament, and strip her of her political party membership.



Tabuya acknowledged that this was a deliberate attack, and while the perpetrators succeeded in most of their objectives, they failed to have her expelled from her party.

She described the experience as deeply traumatic—not only for herself but also for her family, children, friends, and loved ones.

However, she affirmed that she is still standing, and today, she stands as an advocate for safer online spaces with firsthand experience of cyber abuse.

In her presentation, Tabuya underscored the urgent need for stronger legal frameworks and international collaboration to combat cyberbullying and protect online privacy.

She emphasized that victims’ experiences serve as a reminder that while digital communication is an essential part of modern life, it must not come at the cost of personal safety or dignity.

Tabuya highlighted that governments, including Fiji, have enacted laws such as the Online Safety Act 2018 and the Cybercrime Act 2021 to address harmful online behaviour.

However, she noted that when perpetrators operate across borders, the challenge becomes even more complex.

Tabuya further stressed the need for tech companies and law enforcement agencies to act decisively.

She explained that when legal frameworks are strong, these companies can be mandated to remove harmful content promptly, reducing the digital footprint of attacks that can irreparably damage reputations.

The former Minister stated that her experience and advocacy contribute to the global conversation on creating a safer internet for everyone.

She concluded by saying that by supporting initiatives that push for stronger legal measures and international cooperation, we can work together to build a more respectful and secure online community.

