797 meth containers seized, Court told

A total of 797 containers containing methamphetamine were documented at the crime scene of over 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine in January last year.

Police officer Edward Bibi relayed this information in the Lautoka High Court this morning as the trial of seven people continues.

Bibi, who works for the Crime Scene Investigations Department, says when she arrived at the scene in Voivoi in Nadi, some other officers were already at the scene.

She says officers worked at the scene of the crime, accounting for all containers from the night of January 14 to around 8am the next day.

Bibi says the contents of the containers were later tested before being loaded onto a police truck for transport to the Forensic Laboratory in Suva.

Another witness, Serupepeli Rovia, the team leader of the CSI unit involved in the investigation, corroborated the earlier testimonies and added that on January 20th, 2024, investigators conducted a follow-up operation at Maqalevu, Nadi, where additional containers and boxes believed to be linked to the Voivoi raid were discovered and seized.

He states that these consignments were also packed and transported to Suva, accompanied by both police and military personnel for security.

The hearing into the massive drug bust continues in the Lautoka High Court before Justice Aruna Aluthge.

