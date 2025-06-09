Imported plywood could soon face strict rules

File Photo

The government is set to introduce its first national plywood standard after decades without one.

The move will regulate both locally produced and imported products.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forests Saimoni Tauvoli said the consultation would set clear rules for strength, durability, moisture resistance, bonding and veneer quality.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji has only two local plywood producers and several suppliers but no enforced standard has ever existed.

“Our local timber species have been utilised, along with our two main plantation-grown timbers Fiji Pine and Mahogany to produce veneers and plywood products. While veneers have been mostly exported, plywood and associated products have supported our local construction sector.”

Tauvoli states New Zealand and Australia have provided research and technical support to align Fiji’s standards with international benchmarks.

This will improve quality for builders and consumers.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development Shaheen Ali said Fiji was preparing to adopt four key Australian and New Zealand plywood standards.

He adds the consultation brings together experts from industry, academia, and government to ensure the standard is practical and credible.

The new standard is expected to boost product reliability, protect consumers and support local plywood producers while ensuring imported products meet consistent quality rules.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.