VAKA Forum pushes Fiji toward a waste revolution

Fiji’s overdependence on landfills has come under sharp focus as the Pacific Recycling Foundation yesterday launched it’s first-ever VAKA Forum with municipal councils in Lautoka.

This marks the start of a nationwide push to transform how the country deals with waste.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo didn’t mince his words, calling Fiji’s reliance on landfilling “one of our biggest environmental contradictions.”

He says Fiji cannot claim to support sustainability while continuing to dump the majority of its waste.

“If Fiji is truly committed to sustainability, we cannot continue to depend on methods that are unsustainable,”

He stressed that landfills are far from a long-term solution, they damage ecosystems, release methane, and threaten the ocean.

With waste generation increasing every year, he warned that landfill lifespans are shrinking fast and costing taxpayers millions to rehabilitate.

“Every landfill and dumpsite represents both an environmental and economic burden,” he said. “The only materials that should ever end up there are those that cannot be recovered or recycled in any form.”

Deo said the VAKA Forum Series which stands for Voices, Alliances, Knowledge and Action is designed to help Fiji shift from dumping to recovery, recycling and transparency.

He added that municipal councils were the perfect place to start, describing them as “the heartbeat” of towns and cities, where everyday decisions directly shape how communities experience waste management.

The national series will continue over the coming months with forums planned for the tourism sector, recyclers, Members of Parliament, permanent secretaries and development partners.

Additional sessions will engage ambassadors, faith organisations and civil society groups.

