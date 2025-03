Australia has signed a $72 million budget support agreement with Fiji today.

The agreement was signed by Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

According to Professor Prasad, these funds will focus on key areas of development, including education and health.

More to follow.

