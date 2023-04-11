717 allied health professions with the Ministry

[Source: File]

A total of 717 established allied health workers are currently involved with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says they have recruited 558 more, with 87 more posts yet to be filled in this financial year.

Dr. Lalabalavu says allied health professionals are involved with the delivery of health-related or related services pertaining to the identification, evaluation, and prevention of diseases and disorders, dietary and nutrition services, rehabilitation, and health systems management, among others.

These professionals include biomedical engineers, dieticians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, medical imaging technologists, laboratory assistants, and environmental health officers.