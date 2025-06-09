7,000 seedlings mark start of The Wonderful Company’s farm plan

The Wonderful Company, parent company of FIJI Water has taken a major step in its agricultural expansion, with the first batch of seedlings arriving in Waiqele, Vanua Levu.

The pilot project will grow Persian limes, Mexican limes, lemons and papayas, marking the start of what the company says is a long-term investment in Fiji’s agriculture sector.

More than 7,000 seedlings have been shipped from California, with over half already delivered. They will be nurtured at a newly built greenhouse facility in Waiqele, designed with technical support from an international greenhouse engineer.

FIJI Water says the project follows two years of research confirming Vanua Levu’s strong potential for high-quality citrus and tropical fruit production.

A Farm Manager from Vanua Levu has been hired to oversee operations alongside the National Agriculture Pte Ltd team, with a focus on sustainable farming and close collaboration with local communities and authorities.

The Wonderful Company, known globally for its citrus, almond, pistachio and pomegranate operations, says its experience will be shared with local farmers through ongoing training. This year, its beekeeping specialists held workshops in Nadi and Labasa, and similar hands-on programs are planned as the project grows.

The company says the long-term goal is to reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported fruit, strengthen food security, and create new income opportunities for farmers in Vanua Levu.

Local communities are expected to benefit through jobs, skills development, and eventually, greater access to locally grown produce.

