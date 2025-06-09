69 percent pass rate achieved for Year 8 Examinations

File Photo

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the provisional results for the 2025 Fiji Year 8 Examination will be released tomorrow

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro announced that of the 19,007 students registered in Year 8 this year, 18,628 sat the national examination.

The overall pass rate stands at 69 percent, matching the performance recorded in 2024.

Radrodro congratulated all students for their “dedication, hard work and perseverance,” acknowledging the challenges many faced throughout the academic year.

He also commended school heads, teachers, management teams, parents and guardians for their “professionalism, dedication and tireless effort” in supporting students.

The Minister highlighted a significant improvement in school performance, with 105 primary schools achieving a 100 percent pass rate, compared to 87 schools last year.

Radrodro noted several positive trends in this year’s results, including improved performance among male students, stronger outcomes for rural schools and gains across several subjects.

The minister says that students who wish to request a recount or remark of their examination scripts may submit applications to the Examinations and Assessment Office at Gohil Building or to their nearest District Education Office and a 30-day provisional period has been allocated for these applications.

He also reminded families that Cabinet has approved the Student Progression and Retention Policy, encouraging students who did not pass the exam to consider repeating Year 8.

He stressed that this option “is not a setback, but an opportunity to build stronger foundations with confidence and determination.”

Provisional results will be available online at the official portal: www.examresults.gov.fj. Students will need their Examination Code Number and personal credentials to log in.

Those without internet access can collect their results from their respective schools or District Education Offices.

