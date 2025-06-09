$64k shelter brings hope to Daku

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Daku Village on Kia Island now has a new evacuation centre to protect residents during natural disasters.

The facility, commissioned by Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu, offers a safe shelter for the 71 villagers who face rising climate threats.

The community was among the hardest hit during Tropical Cyclone Yasa, and many are still recovering from the damage and trauma.

Bulitavu said the project was more than just a building, it gives people a safe place during times of crisis.

The $64,000 facility was funded through the Prime Minister’s small grants scheme and is a major boost for the remote village, which struggles with access, water shortages and poor communication links.

