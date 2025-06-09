600 secondary school teachers teaching in primary schools: Radrodro

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is relying on temporary measures to manage ongoing teacher shortages, with more than 600 secondary school teachers currently deployed in primary schools to fill existing vacancies.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the arrangement is helping to keep classrooms running while longer-term solutions are put in place.

He says the Ministry is also expecting relief from training institutions, with over 380 newly graduated primary school teachers set to be absorbed into the teaching workforce.

However, Radrodro admits shortages remain in key subject areas, particularly STEM disciplines such as Mathematics and Computer Studies, with the Ministry making do with available resources to plug the gaps.

Despite the challenges, the Minister says student performance has remained encouraging, pointing to positive examination results released in recent months.

Radrodro is now calling on parents, communities and education stakeholders to continue working together, stressing that education is a shared responsibility and sustained collective support is needed to maintain standards in schools.

