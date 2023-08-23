59-year-old man perishes in fire

[File Photo]

A fire at a house along Ross Street in Nausori yesterday claimed the life of a man.

Police say the victim died from burns he allegedly sustained during the fire.

The 59-year-old was staying alone in the home.

Police and National Fire Authority officials responded to the call for assistance and found the victim.

According to Police, the man was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre but was pronounced dead.

Police and the NFA are conducting a joint investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.