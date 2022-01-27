Home

58 schools used as evacuation centers

January 11, 2022 1:15 pm
FILE

The Ministry of Education says schools will remain closed until they receive clearance from the National Disaster Management Office.

The Ministry says this will depend on once the weather has improved, reassessed, and cleared by the Ministry of Health.

It says 58 schools were being used as evacuation centers and will need to be decontaminated.

The Heads of Schools are assisting in ensuring that COVID-Safety Protocols are in place in the evacuation centers.

Teachers are also reporting to schools so that they can be involved in the re-setting, cleaning up, and preparation of schools for reopening.

 

