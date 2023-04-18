$5,000 goodwill payment for returning ATS workers: Kumar

The Federated Airline Staff Association says conditions have been agreed upon for the reinstatement of Air Terminal Services staff.

285 ATS workers were dismissed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FASA National Secretary, Rimal Kumar says a meeting was held with the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister,Professor Biman Prasad, the government Board of Directors, and ATS Management yesterday.

Kumar says one of the conditions is that all members receive a sum of $5,000 as a goodwill payment to assist with the return of workers.

He says $3,000 will be given upon workers return and the remainder within six months.

He adds that workers will return with the Collective Agreement and all benefits for their reinstatement.

Kumar says compensation will be discussed further so as not to delay the return of work.

He adds that the board and management recognize workers as partners to the organization, and an agreement has been reached to allocate office space within ATS.

FBC News is trying to get a comment from the Finance Minister.